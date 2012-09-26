FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orkla sells REC shares, enters swap deal
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 26, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Orkla sells REC shares, enters swap deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Orkla

* Orkla sold 200,000,000 shares in Renewable Energy Corporation ASA at a price of NOK 1.90 per share.

* Orkla has subsequently entered into a total return swap agreement with exposure to 200,000,000 shares in REC at the same price.

* Term to maturity is six months, unless the parties agree to cancel the agreement at an earlier date.

* After the trade Orkla will hold 329,569,968 shares in REC, corresponding to approximately 15.6% of the outstanding share capital and voting rights in the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.