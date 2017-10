OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla reported first-quareter operating results below expectations on Thursday as its hydro power and snacks divisions fell short of forecasts.

Orkla’s first-quarter operating profit fell to 553 million crowns ($96.06 million) from 658 million a year earlier, coming short of forecasts for 633 million. ($1 = 5.7570 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)