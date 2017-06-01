FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orkla says not in a hurry to exit Sapa
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 1, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 3 months ago

Orkla says not in a hurry to exit Sapa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian consumer goods maker Orkla is not in a hurry to divest its stake in metals firm Sapa, which it owns jointly with Norsk Hydro, Orkla Chief Executive Peter Ruzicka said on Thursday

** Key objective is to ensure Orkla gets the right price for its stake

** "We are clear that Sapa is not a part of our core busuness and we are not a long-term holder in Sapa."

** "We really want to get our fair share of the synergies from the joint venture and we see that there still is a lot more to improve in Sapa going forward."

** "We will exit, but I cannot say anything about timing yet." (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

