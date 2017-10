OSLO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Orkla

* Orkla will explore the opportunities for a divestment of the rolled products operations of Sapa.

* The planned divestment includes the main part of the business area Sapa Heat Transfer (turnover full year 2011 of approximately. 3.9 billion NOK), including the two rolling mills in Shanghai, China and in Finspång, Sweden.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)