FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Judge okays release of Florida nightclub shooter's widow from jail
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
March 1, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 6 months ago

Judge okays release of Florida nightclub shooter's widow from jail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OAKLAND, Calif., March 1 (Reuters) - The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, may be released from jail as she awaits trial on federal charges accusing her of covering up his plans for the June 2016 attack, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Noor Salman was charged in January with obstructing justice and aiding her late husband, Omar Mateen, in his attempt to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu approved her release from a California jail but said Salman must wait until at least Friday to walk free. (Reporting by Lisa Fernandez; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.