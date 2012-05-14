FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Ormat Industries moves to quarterly profit
May 14, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

Israel's Ormat Industries moves to quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 14 (Reuters) - Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries swung to a profit in the first quarter, boosted by a 34 percent jump in revenue.

Ormat said on Monday it posted a quarterly net profit of $5.8 million, compared with a loss of $3.5 million a year earlier. Revenue grew to $132.4 million from $99.1 million boosted by higher sales of electricity and of products.

Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies, which last week reported first quarter earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $132.4 million.

