FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geothermal energy firm Ormat Industries swings to a profit in Q4
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

Geothermal energy firm Ormat Industries swings to a profit in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 13 (Reuters) - Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries moved to a profit in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher revenue and after the year-earlier period was hit by an impairment charge.

Ormat on Thursday reported a quarterly net profit of $7.7 million, compared with a loss of $187.8 million a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter of 2012 Ormat reported a loss due a large impairment charge recorded by its U.S. subsidiary Ormat Technologies relating to a power plant in California.

Revenue rose to $130.9 million from $116.1 million due to higher sales of electricity as a new power plant in Kenya came on line, as well as higher sales of products to new customers.

The company declared a dividend of $6 million or 0.18 shekel a share after paying a similar dividend in December.

Ormat Technologies last month reported fourth-quarter net profit of $8.2 million on revenue of $130.9 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.