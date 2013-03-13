Ormat Industries Q4 loss widens sharply on plant charge

TEL AVIV, March 13 (Reuters) - Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries reported a sharply wider loss in the fourth quarter due a large impairment charge recorded by its U.S. subsidiary relating to a power plant in California.

Ormat on Wednesday reported a quarterly net loss of $180.2 million, compared with a loss of $41.4 million a year earlier. Revenue fell to $116.1 million from $123.7 million.

The company warned in January of a fourth-quarter loss after its U.S. unit Ormat Technologies said it would record a pretax charge of up to $230 million for the impairment to the company’s plant in North Brawley, California. The charge amounted to $229.1 million.

Ormat Technologies said at the time that the North Brawley geothermal field has been much more difficult to operate than other fields and the power plant has been unable to reach its design capacity of 50 megawatts. Instead, it has been operating at capacities between 20 and 33 MW.

Ormat Technologies last month reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $222.9 million.