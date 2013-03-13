FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ormat Industries Q4 loss widens sharply on plant charge
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Ormat Industries Q4 loss widens sharply on plant charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 13 (Reuters) - Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries reported a sharply wider loss in the fourth quarter due a large impairment charge recorded by its U.S. subsidiary relating to a power plant in California.

Ormat on Wednesday reported a quarterly net loss of $180.2 million, compared with a loss of $41.4 million a year earlier. Revenue fell to $116.1 million from $123.7 million.

The company warned in January of a fourth-quarter loss after its U.S. unit Ormat Technologies said it would record a pretax charge of up to $230 million for the impairment to the company’s plant in North Brawley, California. The charge amounted to $229.1 million.

Ormat Technologies said at the time that the North Brawley geothermal field has been much more difficult to operate than other fields and the power plant has been unable to reach its design capacity of 50 megawatts. Instead, it has been operating at capacities between 20 and 33 MW.

Ormat Technologies last month reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $222.9 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.