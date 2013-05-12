Israel's Ormat Industries moves to a loss in Q1

TEL AVIV, May 12 (Reuters) - Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries moved to a loss in the first quarter, weighed down by a 13.6 percent drop in revenue from electricity and a one-time contract termination fee of $9 million.

Ormat said on Sunday it posted a quarterly net loss of $1.3 million, compared with a profit of $5.8 million a year earlier. Revenue fell to $121.7 million from $132.4 million.

Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies , which last week reported a first quarter loss of $1.9 million on revenue of $121.7 million.