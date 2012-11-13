FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ormat Industries moves to profit, financing expenses drop
November 13, 2012 / 9:57 AM / in 5 years

Ormat Industries moves to profit, financing expenses drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries moved to a profit in the third quarter, helped by a drop in financing expenses.

Ormat on Tuesday reported a quarterly net profit of $2.2 million, compared with a loss of $983,000 a year earlier. Financing expenses fell by $8.1 million.

Revenue grew 23 percent to $136.1 million.

The company recorded a $2.4 million writedown at a U.S. power plant which has not yet reached full output.

Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies , which last week reported a third-quarter loss per share of 1 cent on revenue of $136.1 million.

