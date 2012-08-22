FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Ormat Industries posts loss on power plant writedown
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Israel's Ormat Industries posts loss on power plant writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries moved to a loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue due to the writedown in the value of a U.S. power plant.

Ormat said on Wednesday it posted a quarterly net loss of $1.6 million, compared with a profit of $7.6 million a year earlier. Revenue grew to $129.8 million from $106.3 million boosted by higher sales of electricity and of products.

The company posted an $18 million loss in the quarter due to the decline in the value of its North Brawley geothermal plant in California, which has not yet reached full output.

Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies , which last week reported second quarter earnings per share of 19 cents on revenue of $129.8 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.