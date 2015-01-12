BRIEF-Unit of Orolia's McMurdo wins 5 million euro deal

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Orolia SA :

* Says Techno-Sciences, a unit of its McMurdo Group division, was selected by Cyprus, Brunei, Argentina and NASA to deploy their SAR network infrastructure and MEOSAR (Medium Earth Orbit Search and Rescue) systems

* Contract worth nearly 5 million euros ($5.91 million)

* Deal includes 6-channel MEOSAR system in South America, 2-channel MEOSAR extension in U.S. and a rescue coordination center software for European and Asian SAR authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)