BRIEF-Orolia unit McMurdo Group selected by Embraer
January 22, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orolia unit McMurdo Group selected by Embraer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Orolia SA :

* Said on Wednesday its McMurdo Group unit has been selected by Embraer to provide complete Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) shipsets for its E-Jets second generation of aircraft, the E-Jets E2

* The contract will include McMurdo Group`s Kannad Integra ELTs with its new ARINC GPS Interface fitted on the aircraft, and Kannad 406 MHz Survival ELTs for use by crew members in the cabin

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
