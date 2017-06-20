June 20 Australian retailer OrotonGroup Ltd
said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest
that could involve a sale of the company and planned to begin a
formal process to explore its options.
Last month, the Australian retailer hired investment bank
Moelis & Co to assist it in conducting a strategic review, just
as its shares plunged to a near 18-year low on a sharp decline
in sales and earnings.
Oroton said its previous guidance for underlying FY17
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
remains unchanged at A$2 million ($1.5 million) to A$3 million,
even though "market conditions remain very competitive and
challenging, and difficult to forecast".
($1 = 1.3179 Australian dollars)
