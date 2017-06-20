(Adds details on strategic options being explored)
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a
maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received
expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company
and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.
The interest comes after it hired investment bank Moelis &
Co in May to run a strategic review.
"Following that announcement, numerous parties have
expressed interest in exploring certain strategic options which
may involve a sale, refinancing of debt facilities or
recapitalisation," it said in a statement.
It added that it may invite additional parties to
participate in the process.
The company, which also has a joint venture with U.S.
clothing brand Gap in Australia, has been hammered by
fierce competition from international rivals like Coach,
and said "market conditions remain very competitive and
challenging, and difficult to forecast."
Oroton's shares rose 4.4 percent on Tuesday after the
announcement, giving the company a market value of A$45 million.
It also said it has received up to A$3 million in credit
support from J. Will Vicars, one of its major shareholders and
former director and is in talks with long time lender, Westpac
Banking Corp, over the terms of a A$35 million facility
that expires in April 2018.
Oroton, which began in 1938 as an international fashion
textile importer, left its earnings guidance unchanged. It has
forecast full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation at A$2 million to A$3 million ($1.5 million-
$2.3 million).
($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars)
