BRIEF-Orpea announces acquisition of Senecura group

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :

* Announces acquisition of SeneCura group, Austrian provider of long-term care

* Acquired SeneCura holds network of 55 care facilities, with total of 4,236 beds in Austria (3,936) and Czech Republic (300)

* Acquisition to be finalised on April 1 and new subsidiary to be consolidated by that date onwards

* Payment to be made solely in cash from reserves

* Recent strategic acquisitions to improve annual revenues by 510 million euros ($590.38 million)