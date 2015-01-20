FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orpea announces acquisition of Senecura group
#Healthcare
January 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orpea announces acquisition of Senecura group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :

* Announces acquisition of SeneCura group, Austrian provider of long-term care

* Acquired SeneCura holds network of 55 care facilities, with total of 4,236 beds in Austria (3,936) and Czech Republic (300)

* Acquisition to be finalised on April 1 and new subsidiary to be consolidated by that date onwards

* Payment to be made solely in cash from reserves

* Recent strategic acquisitions to improve annual revenues by 510 million euros ($590.38 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8639 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
