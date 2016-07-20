FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orpea lifts FY sales target, Q2 sales rise 20 pct
July 20, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Orpea lifts FY sales target, Q2 sales rise 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Orpea, which runs clinics and homes for the elderly, lifted its full-year target and said sales in the second quarter to June 30 had risen 20 percent, boosted by acquisitions and solid demand for its services.

Orpea said underlying second-quarter sales grew 6.6 percent and revenue reached 700.4 million euros ($772 million).

It expected sales growth of 17.5 percent for the full year, against 13.7 percent previously. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

