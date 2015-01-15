FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orphee SA corrects its Q3 2014 report
January 15, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orphee SA corrects its Q3 2014 report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Orphee SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it corrected its Q3 report due to a change in the classification of interests and the incorrect accounting of acquisition expenses and inflows from loans

* The amendment of the accounting period ending September 30, 2013, due to change in consolidation method of Diesse Diagnostica Senese S.p.A., also contributed to the above

* The amended Q1-Q3 revenue is 15 million Swiss francs ($14.7 million) versus 10.6 million Swiss franc year ago

* The amended Q3 operating loss is 933,000 Swiss francs versus profit of 669,000 Swiss francs year ago

* The amended Q3 net loss is 1.4 million Swiss francs versus profit of 376,000 Swiss francs year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 1.0210 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

