Former White House official, Citi banker Orszag joins Lazard
February 24, 2016 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Former White House official, Citi banker Orszag joins Lazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd has hired former White House official Peter Orszag to help advise companies on mergers.

Orszag joins from Citigroup Inc, where he served as vice chairman of corporate and investment banking since 2011, Lazard said on Wednesday.

He will become a managing director and vice chairman of investment banking at Lazard starting in May.

Prior to joining Wall Street, Orszag served as a budget director in the Obama administration.

During the administration of President Bill Clinton, Orszag was a special assistant to the president for economic policy and a senior economist.

He was also a distinguished visiting fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
