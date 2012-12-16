FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orthofix concludes bone growth stimulator investigation
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Orthofix concludes bone growth stimulator investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Orthofix International NV : * Concludes bone growth stimulator investigation * It has resolved all matters related to the investigation of its bone growth

stimulation business. * Says as part of the resolution, the court imposed a five-year term of

probation, during which the co must continue to comply with the terms of its

previously-executed corporate integrity agreement * Consistant with previously announced agreement ,it will pay about $43 million

to resolve all civil and criminal matters, which included a plea to

obstruction of a June 2008 federal audit; charges were recorded in Q1 2011 * Says this final settlement also includes the resolution of a related qui tam

complaint filed against the co

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.