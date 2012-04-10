UPDATE 1-Orvana to produce more gold, silver in Bolivia

April 10 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp said it has started commercial production at its gold-silver-copper mine in Bolivia, and raised its full-year production outlook for gold and silver.

The company expects the Don Mario upper mineralized zone to produce 12,500 ounces of gold and 500,000 ounces of silver, up from its earlier forecast of 11,000 ounces of gold and 425,000 ounces of silver.

Orvana, however, cut its copper production outlook to 5,500 tonnes from the 6,000 tonnes.

Shares of Orvana, which has its flagship gold-copper project in Spain, were trading at 85 Canadian cents on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)