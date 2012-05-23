FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia hedge fund Orvent shuts -sources
May 23, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

Asia hedge fund Orvent shuts -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Orvent Asset Management has shut its $130 million event-driven hedge fund after its Swedish seed capital investor Brummer & Partners pulled out at the end of April, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Stockholm-based Brummer, one of Europe’s largest hedge funds, managing about $14 billion, backed Scott Collison, a former portfolio manager at Millennium Management in Singapore, in starting the fund on January 1, 2011.

Collison and Brummer spokesman Jacob Lannero declined to comment.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Joseph Radford

