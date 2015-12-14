FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Oryzon shares soar over 54 pct in stock market debut
December 14, 2015

Spain's Oryzon shares soar over 54 pct in stock market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spanish biotech company Oryzon Genomics opened up more than 54 percent at 5.25 euros ($5.75) per share in its market debut on Monday, the latest in a series of floatations in the country.

The company, which develops experimental drugs to treat cancer and neuro-degenerative diseases, had fixed the full listing of its capital at 3.39 euros per share.

Oryzon’s listing in Madrid is a step towards a listing on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange in the medium term, co-founder Carlos Buesa said in September. ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)

