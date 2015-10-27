FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rights issue values Spain's Oryzon at 96.5 mln euros ahead of expected listing
#Healthcare
October 27, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Rights issue values Spain's Oryzon at 96.5 mln euros ahead of expected listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A rights issue by Spanish biotech company Oryzon on Tuesday valued the company at around 96.5 million euros ($107 mln) ahead of an expected market listing before the end of the year.

The company told a press conference that it had finalised a rights issue of 4.9 million shares to raise 16.5 million euros. The issue price of 3.39 euros per share is a possible debut listing price, according to sources involved in the rights issue.

Oryzon, which develops experimental drugs to treat cancer and neuro-degenerative diseases, plans to list in Madrid as a step in preparing the group for a listing on the U.S. Nasdaq in the medium term, co-founder Carlos Buesa has said.

The two founders of the company - Buesa and Tamara Maes - own 32.8 percent of the company and have entered into a lock-up agreement, under which they cannot sell their stake for one year after the Madrid listing. ($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
