Biotech firm Oryzon to list in Madrid on Dec. 14
#Intel
December 10, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Biotech firm Oryzon to list in Madrid on Dec. 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oryzon Genomics, a Spanish biotech company, said its shares would be listed on the Spanish stock exchange from next Monday after the market regulator gave its approval.

The company, which develops experimental drugs to treat cancer and neuro-degenerative diseases, has not launched an initial public share offering, but carried out a rights issue in October that valued the company at around 96.5 million euros ($105.8 million).

Oryzon said in a statement its shares would debut at 3.39 euros apiece, the price at which the company sold 4.9 million shares in the rights issue that raised 16.5 million euros.

Oryzon’s listing in Madrid is a step towards a listing on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange in the medium term, co-founder Carlos Buesa said in September.

Buesa and the other co-founder, Tamara Maes, own 26.3 percent of the company and both have entered into a lock-up agreement that prevents them from selling their stake for one year after listing.

Risk capital fund Najeti Capital has pledged to keep its 24.6 percent stake for at least six months after the listing.

The company, based in Barcelona and in Cambridge, Massachusetts, reported revenue of 13.1 million euros and net profit of 6.6 million euros in 2014.

$1 = 0.9118 euros Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
