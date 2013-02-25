'Argo' wins Oscar for Best Picture

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iran hostage drama “Argo” won the Oscar for Best Film on Sunday, the top prize at the movie industry’s most coveted awards, beating rival “Lincoln.”

The thriller, which is based on a true story, recounts a CIA mission to rescue six American diplomats from Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, under the cover of making a fake Hollywood film.

“Argo” was voted Best Film on Sunday after winning a slew of other Hollywood awards despite its director, Ben Affleck, being left off the Academy Award directing shortlist. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)