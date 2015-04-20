Health insurer Oscar pulls in another $145 million in funding

April 20 (Reuters) - Oscar Insurance, a privately held health insurer that aims to shake up the industry with technology-driven services for individual consumers, on Monday said it had secured $145 million in new funding.

The cash infusion comes as Oscar prepares to expand its operation beyond New York and New Jersey, where it currently operates.

“It’s openly known that we are going through the licensing process in California and Texas,” company Chief Executive Mario Schlosser said in an interview. California and Texas are two of the biggest insurance markets in the country.

Oscar, which estimates it now has 40,000 members, added coverage in New Jersey this year after starting up in New York in 2014. The new funding round was led by Peter Thiel and Brian Singerman of the Founders Fund, which made initial investments in the startup company in late 2013.

Thiel, a co-founder of online payment system PayPal and the first venture capital investor in Facebook Inc, is one of Silicon Valley’s best known technology investors and is attempting to make a comeback after losing much of his multi-billion-dollar fortune during the recent global recession. PayPal is now owned by eBay Inc.

Other investors in the latest round of funding include Wellington Management Company and Goldman Sachs, which are making initial investments. Li Ka-shing of Horizon Ventures also participated.

Schlosser said the new investments bring Oscar’s total funding to $320 million and will help the company expand its operations and develop new products. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Alden Bentley)