FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Brave' wins Best Animated Feature Oscar
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 25, 2013 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

'Brave' wins Best Animated Feature Oscar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - “Brave,” the story of a rebellious, red-headed princess, on Sunday won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

The fairy tale from Disney’s Pixar studio is set in the ancient Scottish highlands and centers around horseback-riding teen Princess Merida, who defies her mother, breaks with tradition and does her own thing.

“Brave” was a departure for Pixar because it was the studio’s first to feature a strong female as the lead character. (Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.