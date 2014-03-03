McConaughey wins best actor for 'Dallas Buyers Club'

LOS ANGELES, March 2 (Reuters) - Matthew McConaughey won the Oscar for best actor on Sunday for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club” as a homophobic, rodeo-loving Texan who contracts AIDS and becomes an unlikely savior for gay patients and drug addicts desperate for treatment.

The win is the first Academy Award for McConaughey, once known primarily as a handsome leading man in romantic comedies. In “Dallas Buyers Club,” the actor lost some 50 pounds (23 kg) to play real-life crusader Ron Woodroof, a cowboy who fought the government for access to AIDS medicines in the 1980s. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)