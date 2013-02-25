FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jennifer Lawrence wins Best Actress Oscar for 'Silver Linings'
February 25, 2013 / 4:47 AM / 5 years ago

Jennifer Lawrence wins Best Actress Oscar for 'Silver Linings'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress on Sunday for her role as a young widow in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Lawrence, who was in a tight race with actress Jessica Chastain for the Academy Award, plays an opinionated young widow in the quirky comedy about a bipolar man and his dysfunctional family.

It was the first Oscar for the 22-year-old, who was previously nominated for best actress in 2011 for her performance in “Winter’s Bone.” (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)

