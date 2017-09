WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - LOS ANGELES, March 2 (Reuters) - Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron won the Oscar for best director on Sunday for the space thriller “Gravity” in which an astronaut fights for survival after being cut loose from her space shuttle.

It was the first Academy Award for Cuaron, 52, whose film starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney mixed dazzling special effects, suspense and human drama.