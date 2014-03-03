'12 Years a Slave' wins best picture Oscar

LOS ANGELES, March 2 (Reuters) - The slavery drama “12 Years a Slave” won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, becoming the first film from a black director to win the film industry’s top honor in the 86 years of the Academy Awards.

The film from British director Steve McQueen is based on the memoirs of a free black man, Solomon Northup, who is tricked and sold into bondage in Louisiana in an unflinching account of pre-Civil War slavery in America. (Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)