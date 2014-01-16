'American Hustle,' 'Gravity' lead Oscar nominations, 10 nods each

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan 16 (Reuters) - Con-men caper “American Hustle” and space thriller “Gravity” led Oscar nominees on Thursday with 10 nominations each, including best picture, in the race for the world’s top film prize.

Slavery drama “12 Years a Slave” received nine nominations, including in the best picture category.

The Oscars are given out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and this year’s winners will be named at a ceremony hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres in Los Angeles on March 2. (Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)