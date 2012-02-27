UPDATE 1-'Rango' wins Oscar for best animated feature film

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 (Reuters) - “Rango,” starring Johnny Depp as the voice of a pet chameleon, won the Oscar for best animated feature film on Sunday.

Depp voices Rango, who ends up stuck in a desert town called Dirt, where he takes on the role of sheriff and leads a quest to replenish the town’s water supply.

The film is directed by Gore Verbinski, the man behind three of the blockbuster “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies that also star Depp. “Rango” is Verbinski’s first animated movie.

“Someone asked me if this film was for kids,” Verbinski said as he accepted the award. “It was certainly created by a bunch of grown-ups acting like children.”

“Rango” has won a slew of other awards, including a BAFTA and a People’s Choice Award for favorite animated movie voice.

The movie has taken more than $245 million at the worldwide box-office and also features the voices of Ilsa Fisher, Abigail Breslin, and Ned Beatty.