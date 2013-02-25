FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anne Hathaway wins Supporting Actress Oscar for 'Les Miserables'
February 25, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

Anne Hathaway wins Supporting Actress Oscar for 'Les Miserables'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Anne Hathaway sang and starved her way to her first Oscar on Sunday with an emotionally raw portrayal of Fantine in “Les Miserables,” the sweeping yet intimate film adaptation of the stage play based on French writer Victor Hugo’s epic 1862 novel.

Hathaway, 30, was the favorite to win this year’s Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She used a strict diet of dried oatmeal paste to shed 25 pounds (11 kg), hacked off her long hair and spent six months perfecting the task of crying and singing at the same time for her heart-wrenching rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream.” (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Sandra Maler and Mary Milliken)

