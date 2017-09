LOS ANGELES, March 2 (Reuters) - Lupita Nyong‘o won the Oscar for best supporting actress on Sunday for her depiction of hardworking slave Patsey in drama “12 Years a Slave,” capping a breakout awards season for the Yale-trained Kenyan actress.

Nyong‘o, 31, won her first Oscar after earning the same award from her peers at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. (Reporting By Eric Kelsey; Editing by Sandra Maler)