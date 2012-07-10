FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oseberg field expected to restart on Friday
July 10, 2012 / 11:27 AM / in 5 years

Oseberg field expected to restart on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Oseberg oil and gas field in the North Sea will prepare for restarting production in the coming three days after Norway’s government intervened to stop an offshore oil worker’s strike, gas operator Gassco said on Tuesday.

Gassco said it expected Oseberg, which has been shut since June 24 and negatively impacted gas flows by 29 million cubic metres per day, to start up on Friday and that the downtime would continue until then.

In an earlier message on Tuesday Gassco said Oseberg was expected to restart on Thursday.

