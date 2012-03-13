FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli food maker Osem names new CEO
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 6 years

Israeli food maker Osem names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 13 (Reuters) - Osem Investments , one of Israel’s largest foodmakers, said Itzik Saig would be chief executive from April 2, in succession to Gezi Kaplan.

Saig serves as head of Osem Israel and as deputy CEO.

“In light of the CEO’s announcement that he will end his term on April 2, 2012 when he will complete six years as CEO due to his health situation, Osem’s board of directors decided with sorrow to agree to his request to appoint in his place Mr. Itzik Saig,” Osem said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

Osem, 53.8 percent held by Swiss food company Nestle , said in December Kaplan would take sick leave following surgery and orthopaedic rehabilitation. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)

