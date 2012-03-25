FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Osem Q4 net profit falls on tax provision
March 25, 2012

Israel's Osem Q4 net profit falls on tax provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 25 (Reuters) - Israeli food maker Osem Investments posted lower quarterly net profit due to a one-time provision for deferred taxes resulting from new government regulations.

Osem, 58.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , said on Sunday fourth-quarter net profit fell to 67.5 million shekels ($18.1 million) from 74.1 million a year earlier. Excluding the 19 million shekel tax provision, net profit rose 16.6 percent to 86.4 million shekels.

Osem said the rise was due to deeper penetration of Nestle products, an expansion into new sectors in Israel and abroad and steps to boost efficiency and cut costs.

Sales slipped 1.1 percent to 940.8 million shekels due to the timing of the Jewish holiday season, which in 2011 occurred in the third quarter rather then in the fourth.

$1 = 3.73 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

