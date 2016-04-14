FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle's buyout of Osem seen completed on April 20
April 14, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Nestle's buyout of Osem seen completed on April 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 14 (Reuters) - Nestle’s acquisition of Israel’s largest listed foodmaker Osem Investments is expected to be completed on April 20, Osem said on Thursday.

The completion of the deal on this date is contingent on receiving the merger certificate on April 17, as is currently expected, Osem said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Nestle in February offered 3.3 billion shekels ($871.5 million), or 82.5 shekels per share, for the Osem shares it does not own in a deal valuing the company at 9.13 billion shekels.

The Swiss food giant already owns 63.7 percent of the company, while institutions hold 7 percent. ($1 = 3.7865 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

