Israeli food maker Osem Q2 net profit falls 10 pct
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 30, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli food maker Osem Q2 net profit falls 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Israeli food maker Osem Investments said on Sunday its net profit for the second quarter fell 10 percent due to higher financing costs and lower sales.

Osem, 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , reported a net profit of 88.3 million shekels ($22.5 million) for the quarter, down from 98.2 million a year earlier.

Quarterly sales slipped 1.2 percent to 1.01 billion shekels due to a new way of accounting for sales discounts to retailers, the company said.

Osem had net financing expenses of 8.6 million shekels in the quarter compared with financing income of 2.3 million a year earlier when it had debt repayment.

$1 = 3.9260 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
