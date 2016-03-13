FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli foodmaker Osem Q4 net profit, sales slip
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Israeli foodmaker Osem Q4 net profit, sales slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 13 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Osem Investments reported a 6.7 percent drop in quarterly net profit, weighed down by price reductions and lower sales.

Osem, Israel’s third-largest food producer and 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food giant Nestle, said on Sunday it earned 90.4 million shekels ($23 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 96.9 million a year earlier.

Sales slipped 2.9 percent to 1 billion shekels due to discounts, promotions and price reductions.

Nestle last month offered 3.3 billion shekels, or 82.5 shekels per share, for the Osem shares it does not own in a deal that would value the company at 9.13 billion shekels.

Minority shareholders are slated to vote on the offer later this week. An Israeli consultancy last week advised institutional investors, which hold 7 percent of Osem to oppose the deal, saying Nestle’s offer was too low. Osem rejected the argument and said the terms of the deal are fair.

$1 = 3.8780 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.