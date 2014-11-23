FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Osem Q3 net profit, sales up
November 23, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Osem Q3 net profit, sales up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israeli food maker Osem Investments said on Sunday its quarterly net profit edged up 0.7 percent as the timing of the Jewish holidays this year boosted sales.

Osem, 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , said on Sunday third-quarter net profit rose to 102 million shekels ($26.5 million) from 101.3 million a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose 4.2 percent to 1.13 billion shekels as the Jewish holidays this year fell mostly in October, providing consumers with more shopping days ahead of the holidays, Osem said.

It also attributed the improved profitability to deeper penetration of Nestle products, an expansion into new activities in Israel and abroad, new products and efficiency measures. (1 US dollar = 3.8535 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

