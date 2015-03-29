FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Osem Q4 net profit up, sales slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) - Israeli food maker Osem Investments said on Sunday its net profit for the fourth quarter jumped 7.1 percent despite a slight drop in revenue, due to improved operating income and lower financing expenses.

Osem, 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , reported a net profit of 96.85 million shekels ($24.44 million) for the last three months of 2014, up from 90.41 million a year earlier.

Quarterly sales slipped 0.3 percent to 1.03 billion shekels, mostly because the Jewish holidays - which are prime shopping days in Israel - in 2014 occurred in the third quarter. International sales for the quarter grew 16.6 percent.

It also attributed the improved profitability to deeper penetration of Nestle products, an expansion into new activities in Israel and abroad, new products and efficiency measures.

Shares in Osem were up 2.2 percent in midday trading. ($1 = 3.9629 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
