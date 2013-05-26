FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli food maker Osem Q1 profit up 1 pct, revenue slips
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Israeli food maker Osem Q1 profit up 1 pct, revenue slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Israeli food maker Osem Investments said on Sunday its first-quarter net profit edged up 1 percent, boosted by efficiency measures and a decline in financing expenses.

Osem, 58.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , posted quarterly net profit of 94.59 million shekels ($25.6 million), compared with 93.65 million a year earlier.

Efficiency measures taken by the company focused on cost savings in production.

Revenue fell 1.4 percent to 1.01 billion shekels due to the timing of the Passover holiday this year, which hurt domestic sales. Overseas sales fell 3.7 percent due to currency fluctuation and as the company stopped the sale of certain products abroad.

$1 = 3.70 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.