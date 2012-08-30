FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli food company Osem profit, revenue up
August 30, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Israeli food company Osem profit, revenue up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Israeli food company Osem Investments posted a 10.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher sales, cost-cutting measures and lower financing expenses.

Net profit rose to 86.7 million shekels ($21.5 million), Osem, 58.8 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle, said on Thursday.

It attributed the rise to deeper penetration of Nestle products, an expansion into new activities in Israel and abroad, new products and efficiency measures. The company took steps to cut costs in production as well as in sales and administration.

Sales rose 0.7 percent to 983.5 million shekels, though domestic sales slipped 0.9 percent while exports grew 9.4 percent.

$1 = 4.03 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

