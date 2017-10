TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Financing firms Japan Securities Finance Co and Osaka Securities Finance Co said they are discussing a possible merger following the union of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange Co , set for Jan. 1.

The Tokyo bourse’s acquisition of the Osaka exchange could trigger consolidation throughout the derivatives and spot markets, the two financing firms said in a joint statement on Monday. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Michael Watson)