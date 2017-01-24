FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. SEC says shipowner OSG, former CFO, charged over tax evasion
#U.S. Legal News
January 24, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. SEC says shipowner OSG, former CFO, charged over tax evasion

Eric Walsh

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.

OSG, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012 after the discovery of the tax liabilities, has agreed to pay a $5 million penalty subject to bankruptcy court approval, and Itkin agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty, the SEC said in a statement.

