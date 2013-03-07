FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Oshchadbank names lead managers for planned Eurobond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
March 7, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

Ukraine's Oshchadbank names lead managers for planned Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned lender Oshchadbank said on Thursday it had picked Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as lead managers of a planned Eurobond issue.

The bank did not provide any other details.

According to Thomson Reuters service IFR, Oshchadbank could issue the bond after meeting investors on March 11, if market conditions are favourable.

In January, another state-owned Ukrainian lender, Ukreximbank, sold a five-year $500 million Eurobond with a yield of 8.75 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.