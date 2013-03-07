Ukraine's Oshchadbank names lead managers for planned Eurobond

KIEV, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned lender Oshchadbank said on Thursday it had picked Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as lead managers of a planned Eurobond issue.

The bank did not provide any other details.

According to Thomson Reuters service IFR, Oshchadbank could issue the bond after meeting investors on March 11, if market conditions are favourable.

In January, another state-owned Ukrainian lender, Ukreximbank, sold a five-year $500 million Eurobond with a yield of 8.75 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)