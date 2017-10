April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. heavy truck maker Oshkosh Corp posted a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a shift in military spending to less-profitable lighter-weight vehicles from more-profitable heavy ones.

Fiscal second-quarter profit was $37.3 million, or 41 cents per share, down from $67.9 million or 74 cents per share, a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.